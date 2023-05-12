Spectacular golden sun rays shine over nature reserve in SW China's Yunnan

May 12, 2023

Streams of golden sun rays shined over the Daweishan National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province on May 7, turning the reserve into a fantasyland.

With a forest coverage rate of more than 85 percent, the nature reserve is dubbed as “the green gem of the Tropic of Cancer.”

The nature reserve had not been affected by glacial erosion during the Quaternary period, and is therefore home to an abundance of rare and ancient plant species. A total of 6,080 species of plants and 1,407 species of animals have been found there.

