Blooming Jacaranda trees create stunning sea of purple in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 16:53, May 11, 2023

Jacaranda trees have recently blossomed, creating a stunning sea of purple in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, and becoming a hallmark of the city's streetscape.

Swaying in the gentle breeze, clusters of fragrant panicle-shaped blooms form a bright contrast to the azure sky and white clouds, together creating breathtaking scenery that is a delight to behold.

