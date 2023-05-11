Home>>
Blooming Jacaranda trees create stunning sea of purple in SW China's Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 16:53, May 11, 2023
Jacaranda trees have recently blossomed, creating a stunning sea of purple in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, and becoming a hallmark of the city's streetscape.
Swaying in the gentle breeze, clusters of fragrant panicle-shaped blooms form a bright contrast to the azure sky and white clouds, together creating breathtaking scenery that is a delight to behold.
Photos
