Tourism makes strong comeback in China's Yunnan

KUNMING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Yunnan Province, one of the country's top tourist destinations, witnessed a robust rebound in tourism during this year's May Day holiday, with record average daily traffic, said the local branch of the China Tourism Academy on Thursday.

In the past five-day holiday, the province received more than 35 million tourist trips, with total tourism revenue reaching almost 35 billion yuan (about 5.07 billion U.S. dollars), marking a year-on-year surge of 190.8 percent and 193.7 percent respectively, on a comparable basis.

Compared with the pre-COVID level recorded in 2019, the figures are also remarkable, representing robust increases of 134.8 percent and 130.4 percent, respectively.

According to information from the Kunming branch of the China Tourism Academy, during this year's May Day holiday, over 7 million tourist trips were made in the province per day, setting a new record.

It is estimated that China's domestic tourist trips during the holiday surged by 70.83 percent year-on-year to reach 274 million, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Wednesday.

