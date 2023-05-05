China's consumption, tourism markets sizzle during May Day holiday

Xinhua) 08:58, May 05, 2023

BEIJING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- China's household consumption and tourism markets saw fast growth during the just-ended May Day holiday, data from the State Taxation Administration (STA) showed Thursday.

Sales revenue of consumption-related sectors surged 24.4 percent year on year during the five-day holiday, noted the STA data.

Revenue from sightseeing and recreational services rose 320 percent compared with the same period last year.

Accommodation and catering services registered a revenue growth of 52.3 percent and 32.8 percent year on year, respectively, according to the STA.

Data from the Ministry of Transport revealed the average daily passenger trips handled by China's commercial transport network jumped 162.4 percent year on year during the holiday, which concluded on Wednesday. About 269.72 million passenger trips were made in the country, with the average daily number topping 53.94 million.

