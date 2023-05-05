China's resort island sees tourism boom during May Day holiday

HAIKOU, May 4 (Xinhua) -- South China's tropical island province of Hainan hosted over 3.2 million tourists during the past May Day holiday, a rise of 141.5 percent year on year.

The Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sport said on Thursday that total tourism revenue during the five-day holiday surged 178.8 percent year on year to 4.23 billion yuan (about 612.6 million U.S. dollars). The figure represented a 79 percent increase compared to the same period in 2019.

The province has offered a great variety of tourism products to cater to diverse demands of visitors, including countryside sightseeing, fishing, camping, and carnivals.

The 2023 Hainan Brocade and Embroidery World Culture Week took place in Haikou, the capital city of Hainan Province, from April 27 to May 1, showcasing the intangible cultural heritage of Li and Miao ethnic groups in Hainan to a steady stream of visitors.

Hainan also provided visitors with new experiences at night markets to enjoy local delicacies and at craft fairs to discover fashion items or original ornaments.

China is building Hainan into an international tourism and consumption center by 2025 and a globally influential tourism and consumption destination by 2035.

