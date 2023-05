​Children in Yunnan enjoy local Dai banquet in class

(People's Daily App) 14:57, May 05, 2023

Bon appetit! Dressed in ethnic costumes, these children are served with a Dai-style banquet in class in Dehong Dai and Jingpo autonomous prefecture of Yunnan Province in celebration of a local traditional festival.

(Source: Yunnan Daily)

