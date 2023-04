Blooming ottelia acuminata reflects improved water quality in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 15:44, April 28, 2023

Photo taken on April 23 shows Dabokou waters of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Hu Zunhui)

Ottelia acuminata came into full bloom in the Dabokou waters of Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on April 23.

The plant species is known as an indicator of water quality, and only survives in high-quality water.

Thanks to vigorous conservation efforts, the water in Dianchi Lake has improved in quality, and has been evaluated as Class IV in general from 2019 to 2022, while that in Dabokou is graded as Class III.

