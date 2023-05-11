'Disguise master' orchid mantis found in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:37, May 11, 2023

Photo shows an orchid mantis found in Menglie township, Jiangcheng county, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Liu Sirui)

An orchid mantis was spotted at a residential compound in Menglie township, Jiangcheng county, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 8.

The orchid mantis is a master of disguise. It changes color as it grows, and resembles a blooming flower. Its unique appearance and color helps it successfully deceive its prey.

The rare species is typically found in tropical rainforests in Malaysia. In recent years, the species has also been found in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan.

