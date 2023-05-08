Chinese Embassy in U.S. holds event to promote Yunnan

Visitors queue up outside the Chinese Embassy in the United States in Washington, D.C., the United States, on May 6, 2023. The Chinese Embassy in the United States joined the Around the World Embassy Tour of Washington D.C. and held an open house event themed "Yunan: A Many-Splendored Life" presenting the southwestern Chinese province on Saturday. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Artists perform a folk dance of Jingpo ethnic group at the Chinese Embassy in the United States in Washington, D.C., the United States, on May 6, 2023. The Chinese Embassy in the United States joined the Around the World Embassy Tour of Washington D.C. and held an open house event themed "Yunan: A Many-Splendored Life" presenting the southwestern Chinese province on Saturday. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Artists perform a folk song of Yi ethnic group at the Chinese Embassy in the United States in Washington, D.C., the United States, on May 6, 2023. The Chinese Embassy in the United States joined the Around the World Embassy Tour of Washington D.C. and held an open house event themed "Yunan: A Many-Splendored Life" presenting the southwestern Chinese province on Saturday. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Artists perform a folk dance of Dai ethnic group at the Chinese Embassy in the United States in Washington, D.C., the United States, on May 6, 2023. The Chinese Embassy in the United States joined the Around the World Embassy Tour of Washington D.C. and held an open house event themed "Yunan: A Many-Splendored Life" presenting the southwestern Chinese province on Saturday. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Visitors taste Chinse tea at the Chinese Embassy in the United States in Washington, D.C., the United States, on May 6, 2023. The Chinese Embassy in the United States joined the Around the World Embassy Tour of Washington D.C. and held an open house event themed "Yunan: A Many-Splendored Life" presenting the southwestern Chinese province on Saturday. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

