View of sunset in Ohrid, North Macedonia
(Xinhua) 09:44, June 03, 2023
People are silhouetted against sunset at the dock of Ohrid Lake in Ohrid, North Macedonia, on June 2, 2023. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)
A person is silhouetted against sunset at the dock of Ohrid Lake in Ohrid, North Macedonia, on June 2, 2023. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)
People are silhouetted against sunset at the dock of Ohrid Lake in Ohrid, North Macedonia, on June 2, 2023. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)
