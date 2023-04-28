Home>>
Scenery of Yangtze River at sunset
(Xinhua) 16:32, April 28, 2023
This aerial photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows a section of the Yangtze River at sunset in Ruichang of Jiujiang City, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
