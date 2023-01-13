Tyndall Effect sunset seen over Erhai Lake

January 13, 2023

The sky over the Erhai Lake, one of the largest plateau lakes in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, served up a Tyndall effect sunset displaying. The effect is the scattering of light as a light beam passes through a colloid cloud.

