Home>>
Tyndall Effect sunset seen over Erhai Lake
(People's Daily App) 15:39, January 13, 2023
The sky over the Erhai Lake, one of the largest plateau lakes in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, served up a Tyndall effect sunset displaying. The effect is the scattering of light as a light beam passes through a colloid cloud.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.