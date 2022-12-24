Home>>
Sunset view in Istanbul, Türkiye
(Xinhua) 10:05, December 24, 2022
This photo taken on Dec. 22, 2022 shows the Bosporus Strait in sunset glow in Istanbul, Trkiye. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Visitors take a ferry at the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Trkiye, Dec. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
This photo taken on Dec. 22, 2022 shows the sunset view in Istanbul, Trkiye. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Visitors take a ferry at the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Trkiye, Dec. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Visitors take a ferry at the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul, Trkiye, Dec. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)
This photo taken on Dec. 22, 2022 shows the sunset view in Istanbul, Trkiye. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Photos
