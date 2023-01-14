Sunset view in Gaza City

Xinhua) 09:30, January 14, 2023

People spend time on a beach of the Mediterranean Sea at sunset in Gaza City, on Jan. 13, 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A man rides a horse on a beach of the Mediterranean Sea at sunset in Gaza City, on Jan. 13, 2023. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

