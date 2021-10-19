Home>>
View of sunset in Hurghada, Egypt
(Xinhua) 08:26, October 19, 2021
Windmills are silhouetted against the sunset in Hurghada, Egypt, on Oct. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tourists visit Saladin Citadel in Cairo, Egypt
- Egyptian president calls for deeper awareness of importance of protecting biodiversity
- Artisans showcase handmade products at Egypt's largest heritage expo
- View of sunset glow in Beijing
- Egyptian-Chinese business partnerships strongly manifested in Cairo's largest agricultural expo
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.