Languages

Archive

Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Home>>

View of sunset in Hurghada, Egypt

(Xinhua) 08:26, October 19, 2021

Windmills are silhouetted against the sunset in Hurghada, Egypt, on Oct. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories