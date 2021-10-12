Artisans showcase handmade products at Egypt's largest heritage expo

Xinhua) 09:28, October 12, 2021

An exhibitor shows a ceramic during a heritage exhibition in Cairo, Egypt, on Oct. 10, 2021. Around 1,500 artisans specialized in heritage works have showcased their products in Egypt's largest annual heritage exhibition. Dubbed "Our Heritage", the exhibition organized by the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency, kicked off in Cairo on Oct. 9 and will conclude on Oct. 15. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

CAIRO, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Around 1,500 artisans specialized in heritage works have showcased their products in Egypt's largest annual heritage exhibition.

Dubbed "Our Heritage", the exhibition organized by the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency, kicked off in Cairo on Oct. 9 and will conclude on Oct. 15.

Thousands of handmade heritage products, such as kilim, furniture, women accessories, copper products, glass, embroidery, tableau, lighting units, carpets, ceramics, trays and wood works, were shown at the exhibition.

The exhibition is an opportunity for people to get acquainted with the Egyptian heritage and possess these masterpieces at competitive prices.

It also aims to revive the traditional crafts and assist the small handicraft manufacturers by setting up outlets to promote their products in order to preserve the skills in this field.

The exhibition is held annually to bring together hundreds of artisans and entrepreneurs and present to visitors distinguished artistic and heritage products from every governorate of Egypt.

"The exhibition is a great opportunity for me to market my products ... it helps me get connected with thousands of visitors," Malak Khaled, a women's accessories designer, told Xinhua.

She said that the exhibition also gives her the chance to meet other designers where they can exchange ideas and expertise.

For visitors, the exhibition is a good chance too, as they can buy fantastic pieces of art at reasonable prices.

Viola Samir, a fitness trainer from Cairo, said she visits the exhibition every year, adding that she is a fan of handmade products, especially women's accessories.

"The designers are very talented and the prices are really affordable. I can not find such good prices at accessories stores," the young lady said.

She added that the exhibition is kind of a big museum where thousands of pieces are showcased.

Nahla Hassan, a mother of two from Cairo, was wandering among the colorful handmade gowns and dresses.

"The art works are fascinating ... every single piece of art is breathtaking," Hassan said before she bought a green traditional gown.

Hassan, a frequent visitor of the exhibition, said she has waited long for the event.

"I always tell my friends and family members about the exhibition ... they have also become fans of it and even buy more than I do," she said, flashing a smile.

