Tourists visit Saladin Citadel in Cairo, Egypt

Xinhua) 14:41, October 15, 2021

Tourists visit the Mosque of Muhammad Ali inside the Saladin Citadel in Cairo, Egypt, on Oct. 14, 2021. The Saladin Citadel, built by Saladin (1138-1193) in the 12th century, is an attraction for tourists in Cairo. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

