Home>>
Tourists visit Saladin Citadel in Cairo, Egypt
(Xinhua) 14:41, October 15, 2021
Tourists visit the Mosque of Muhammad Ali inside the Saladin Citadel in Cairo, Egypt, on Oct. 14, 2021. The Saladin Citadel, built by Saladin (1138-1193) in the 12th century, is an attraction for tourists in Cairo. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Egyptian president calls for deeper awareness of importance of protecting biodiversity
- Artisans showcase handmade products at Egypt's largest heritage expo
- Egyptian-Chinese business partnerships strongly manifested in Cairo's largest agricultural expo
- Egypt opens south tomb of King Djoser after restoration
- Chinese vocational workshop in Egypt prepares graduates for labor market
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.