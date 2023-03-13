Sunshine creates mysterious beauty in Shaanxi canyon

Sunshine casts into the Ganquan canyon through the fissures, creating mysterious beauty at Ganquan County of Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Rain, water and wind over millions of years has sculpted its red sandstone into various textures and shapes. (Photo: China News Service/Bai Teng)

