Scenery of cole flower fields in SW China

Xinhua) 12:23, March 11, 2023

This aerial photo taken on March 9, 2023 shows cole flower fields in Wayao Village of Mugang Town, Liuzhi Special District, Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Tourists take photos in a cole flower field in Wayao Village of Mugang Town, Liuzhi Special District, Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Tourists take photos in a cole flower field in Wayao Village of Mugang Town, Liuzhi Special District, Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This aerial photo taken on March 9, 2023 shows cole flower fields in Dibo Village of Mugang Town, Liuzhi Special District, Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A live streamer dances in a cole flower field in Wayao Village of Mugang Town, Liuzhi Special District, Liupanshui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

