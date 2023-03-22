Languages

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Picturesque scenery of cloud-shrouded tea garden in Sichuan

(Ecns.cn) 09:09, March 22, 2023

A 40-hectare tea garden with an altitude of 1,300 to 1,500 meters is shrouded in clouds, forming a beautiful picture at Hongya County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)


