Picturesque scenery of cloud-shrouded tea garden in Sichuan
(Ecns.cn) 09:09, March 22, 2023
A 40-hectare tea garden with an altitude of 1,300 to 1,500 meters is shrouded in clouds, forming a beautiful picture at Hongya County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
Photos
