Passengers take photos of picturesque scenery as high-speed train runs in S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 14:48, July 13, 2023

A short video in which passengers on board a high-speed train standing up from their seats to take photos of the picturesque scenery along the railway has been widely watched.

Viewers said the train was running on a bridge in Yangshuo county of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region when the video was shot. The bridge is a section of the Guiyang-Guangzhou high-speed railway.

(Photo/Chineserailways)

Spanning 857 kilometers, the Guiyang-Guangzhou high-speed train travels through Guizhou Province in southwest China, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Guangdong Province in south China.

(Photo/Chineserailways)

As trains travel on the railway, passengers can enjoy the beautiful scenery outside, including the karst landscape in Guilin city, Guangxi and villages of the Dong ethnic group in Sanjiang county, Guangxi.

The bridge over the Xingfuyuan reservoir, which the train was passing through in the video, is located 1.5 kilometers southeast of the Yangshuo high-speed railway station. It offers views of rolling mountains and turquoise waters.

The beautiful scenery of Erhai Lake appears when trains run between Dali and Lijiang cities in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

In July, Lanzhou-Xinjiang high-speed trains linking northwest China's Gansu Province and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, also travel through a picturesque scenery, including the snow-covered Qilian Mountains, vast rapeseed flower fields and white clouds drifting in the sky.

(Photo/Chineserailways)

(Photo/Chineserailways)

(Photo/Chineserailways)

