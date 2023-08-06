Aerial view of Qinzhou, S China

Xinhua) 10:49, August 06, 2023

This aerial photo taken on July 23, 2023 shows an aquaculture farm in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Qinzhou is a node of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor connecting Guangxi and ASEAN countries, and its location is highly beneficial, granting the city an important role in international land-sea transport connectivity. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

This aerial photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows a night view of Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Qinzhou is a node of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor connecting Guangxi and ASEAN countries, and its location is highly beneficial, granting the city an important role in international land-sea transport connectivity. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

This aerial photo taken on July 23, 2023 shows an aquaculture farm in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Qinzhou is a node of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor connecting Guangxi and ASEAN countries, and its location is highly beneficial, granting the city an important role in international land-sea transport connectivity. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

This aerial photo taken on July 23, 2023 shows a mangrove nature reserve in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Qinzhou is a node of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor connecting Guangxi and ASEAN countries, and its location is highly beneficial, granting the city an important role in international land-sea transport connectivity. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

This aerial photo taken on July 22, 2023 shows a historic and cultural block in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Qinzhou is a node of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor connecting Guangxi and ASEAN countries, and its location is highly beneficial, granting the city an important role in international land-sea transport connectivity. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

This aerial photo taken on July 22, 2023 shows Qinzhou Port Station and a nearby industrial park in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Qinzhou is a node of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor connecting Guangxi and ASEAN countries, and its location is highly beneficial, granting the city an important role in international land-sea transport connectivity. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

This aerial photo taken on July 23, 2023 shows a mangrove nature reserve in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Qinzhou is a node of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor connecting Guangxi and ASEAN countries, and its location is highly beneficial, granting the city an important role in international land-sea transport connectivity. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

This aerial photo taken on July 23, 2023 shows an aquaculture farm in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Qinzhou is a node of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor connecting Guangxi and ASEAN countries, and its location is highly beneficial, granting the city an important role in international land-sea transport connectivity. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

This aerial photo taken on July 22, 2023 shows a container wharf of the Beibu Gulf Port in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Qinzhou is a node of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor connecting Guangxi and ASEAN countries, and its location is highly beneficial, granting the city an important role in international land-sea transport connectivity. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

This aerial photo taken on July 22, 2023 shows an automated container wharf of the Beibu Gulf Port in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Qinzhou is a node of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor connecting Guangxi and ASEAN countries, and its location is highly beneficial, granting the city an important role in international land-sea transport connectivity. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

This aerial photo taken on July 22, 2023 shows a railway container terminal in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Qinzhou is a node of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor connecting Guangxi and ASEAN countries, and its location is highly beneficial, granting the city an important role in international land-sea transport connectivity. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

This aerial photo taken on July 22, 2023 shows Longmen cross-sea bridge under construction in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Qinzhou is a node of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor connecting Guangxi and ASEAN countries, and its location is highly beneficial, granting the city an important role in international land-sea transport connectivity. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

This aerial photo taken on July 22, 2023 shows a view of Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Qinzhou is a node of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor connecting Guangxi and ASEAN countries, and its location is highly beneficial, granting the city an important role in international land-sea transport connectivity. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

This aerial panoramic photo taken on July 22, 2023 shows a view of Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Qinzhou is a node of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor connecting Guangxi and ASEAN countries, and its location is highly beneficial, granting the city an important role in international land-sea transport connectivity. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

This aerial photo taken on July 22, 2023 shows an automated container wharf of the Beibu Gulf Port in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Qinzhou is a node of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor connecting Guangxi and ASEAN countries, and its location is highly beneficial, granting the city an important role in international land-sea transport connectivity. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

