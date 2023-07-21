Summer scenery of Nianbaoyuze Mountain in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 09:28, July 21, 2023

Picturesque summer scenery of Nianbaoyuze Mountain Scenic Resort in Jiuzhi County, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

Covering an area of 3,469 square kilometers, Nianbaoyuze Mountain is renowned for various plants, rarely seen wild animals and gigantic glacier. Summer, with hundreds of flowers blooming and the slight changes in weather, is considered to be the best season to enjoy the beauty of Nianbaoyuze.

