Villages see travel peak in summer in Anhui, E China

Xinhua) 11:01, August 06, 2023

Children draw at Chengkan ancient village in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, on Aug. 4, 2023. The ancient villages in Huangshan City witnessed a travel peak in summer. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Tourists visit Xixinan Village in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 4, 2023. The ancient villages in Huangshan City witnessed a travel peak in summer. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 4, 2023 shows tourists riding a bamboo raft at Chengkan ancient village in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. The ancient villages in Huangshan City witnessed a travel peak in summer. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 4, 2023 shows tourists riding bamboo rafts at Chengkan ancient village in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. The ancient villages in Huangshan City witnessed a travel peak in summer. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

