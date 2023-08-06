NW China's county promotes high-quality development through tourism industry
This photo taken on Aug. 3, 2023 shows a night view of Lanhe River in Langao County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Located in the Qinba mountains of Shaanxi, the county of Langao has utilized its natural and cultural resources in recent years to promote high-quality development through tourism industry. In the first half of 2023, the county received more than four million tourists, up 63.65 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
Artists perform by the Lanhe River in Langao County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 3, 2023. Located in the Qinba mountains of Shaanxi, the county of Langao has utilized its natural and cultural resources in recent years to promote high-quality development through tourism industry. In the first half of 2023, the county received more than four million tourists, up 63.65 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 4, 2023 shows the scenery of Shenheyuan scenic spot in Langao County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Located in the Qinba mountains of Shaanxi, the county of Langao has utilized its natural and cultural resources in recent years to promote high-quality development through tourism industry. In the first half of 2023, the county received more than four million tourists, up 63.65 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 3, 2023 shows tourists watching the scenery of Lanhe River in Nangongshan Town of Langao County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Located in the Qinba mountains of Shaanxi, the county of Langao has utilized its natural and cultural resources in recent years to promote high-quality development through tourism industry. In the first half of 2023, the county received more than four million tourists, up 63.65 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 3, 2023 shows the scenery of Lanhe River in Nangongshan Town of Langao County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Located in the Qinba mountains of Shaanxi, the county of Langao has utilized its natural and cultural resources in recent years to promote high-quality development through tourism industry. In the first half of 2023, the county received more than four million tourists, up 63.65 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
Tourists take photos on a boat in Langao County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 3, 2023. Located in the Qinba mountains of Shaanxi, the county of Langao has utilized its natural and cultural resources in recent years to promote high-quality development through tourism industry. In the first half of 2023, the county received more than four million tourists, up 63.65 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 3, 2023 shows the scenery of Lanhe River in Nangongshan Town of Langao County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Located in the Qinba mountains of Shaanxi, the county of Langao has utilized its natural and cultural resources in recent years to promote high-quality development through tourism industry. In the first half of 2023, the county received more than four million tourists, up 63.65 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 4, 2023 shows the scenery of Shenheyuan scenic spot in Langao County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Located in the Qinba mountains of Shaanxi, the county of Langao has utilized its natural and cultural resources in recent years to promote high-quality development through tourism industry. In the first half of 2023, the county received more than four million tourists, up 63.65 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 4, 2023 shows a view of Langao County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Located in the Qinba mountains of Shaanxi, the county of Langao has utilized its natural and cultural resources in recent years to promote high-quality development through tourism industry. In the first half of 2023, the county received more than four million tourists, up 63.65 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)
Photos
Related Stories
- Summer scenery of Nianbaoyuze Mountain in Qinghai
- Passengers take photos of picturesque scenery as high-speed train runs in S China's Guangxi
- Scenery of Shigu Town, located by huge bend of Jinsha River in SW China
- Summer scenery of Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, N China
- View of sunset in Ohrid, North Macedonia
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.