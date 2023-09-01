In pics: Yanmen Pass in Daixian County, north China's Shanxi

This photo taken on Aug. 29, 2023 shows people visiting the Yanmen Pass in Daixian County, north China's Shanxi Province. The Yanmen Pass is a famed part of the Great Wall. The Great Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, consists of many interconnected walls, some dating back 2,000 years. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 29, 2023 shows the Yanmen Pass in Daixian County, north China's Shanxi Province. The Yanmen Pass is a famed part of the Great Wall. The Great Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, consists of many interconnected walls, some dating back 2,000 years. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 29, 2023 shows the Yanmen Pass in Daixian County, north China's Shanxi Province. The Yanmen Pass is a famed part of the Great Wall. The Great Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, consists of many interconnected walls, some dating back 2,000 years. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo taken on Aug. 30, 2023 shows the Yanmen Pass in Daixian County, north China's Shanxi Province. The Yanmen Pass is a famed part of the Great Wall. The Great Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, consists of many interconnected walls, some dating back 2,000 years. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 30, 2023 shows the Yanmen Pass in Daixian County, north China's Shanxi Province. The Yanmen Pass is a famed part of the Great Wall. The Great Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, consists of many interconnected walls, some dating back 2,000 years. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

This photo taken on Aug. 29, 2023 shows the Yanmen Pass in Daixian County, north China's Shanxi Province. The Yanmen Pass is a famed part of the Great Wall. The Great Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, consists of many interconnected walls, some dating back 2,000 years. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 29, 2023 shows the Yanmen Pass in Daixian County, north China's Shanxi Province. The Yanmen Pass is a famed part of the Great Wall. The Great Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, consists of many interconnected walls, some dating back 2,000 years. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 30, 2023 shows the Yanmen Pass in Daixian County, north China's Shanxi Province. The Yanmen Pass is a famed part of the Great Wall. The Great Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, consists of many interconnected walls, some dating back 2,000 years. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

This photo taken on Aug. 29, 2023 shows people visiting the Yanmen Pass in Daixian County, north China's Shanxi Province. The Yanmen Pass is a famed part of the Great Wall. The Great Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, consists of many interconnected walls, some dating back 2,000 years. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 30, 2023 shows the Yanmen Pass in Daixian County, north China's Shanxi Province. The Yanmen Pass is a famed part of the Great Wall. The Great Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, consists of many interconnected walls, some dating back 2,000 years. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 29, 2023 shows the Yanmen Pass in Daixian County, north China's Shanxi Province. The Yanmen Pass is a famed part of the Great Wall. The Great Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, consists of many interconnected walls, some dating back 2,000 years. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 29, 2023 shows the Yanmen Pass in Daixian County, north China's Shanxi Province. The Yanmen Pass is a famed part of the Great Wall. The Great Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, consists of many interconnected walls, some dating back 2,000 years. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

