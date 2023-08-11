Health and wellness industry conference to kick off in N China's Shanxi

People's Daily Online) 09:56, August 11, 2023

A photo taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows a news briefing for the 2023 China Shanxi (Jincheng) Health Care Industry Development Conference in Beijing. (Photo/Zheng Chunjie)

The 2023 China Shanxi (Jincheng) Health Care Industry Development Conference is set to take place from Aug. 25 to 27 in Jincheng city, north China's Shanxi Province, officials announced at a news briefing for the event in Beijing on Aug. 10.

Scheduled activities for the conference include an opening ceremony, eight key events – such as a summit forum and a health and wellness tourism carnival – and a selection of thematic activities. The main event will be hosted in the Baimasi Mountain High-End Health and Wellness Demonstration Zone.

Wu Jianpeng, a member of the Standing Committee and head of the publicity department of the Communist Party of China Jincheng Municipal Committee and deputy mayor of Jincheng city, delivers a speech at a news briefing for the 2023 China Shanxi (Jincheng) Health Care Industry Development Conference, Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo/Zheng Chunjie)

Relevant Shanxi departments at all levels are working on integrating culture and tourism with health care, aiming to develop these sectors into strategic pillar industries.

Jincheng city boasts a forest coverage rate of 40.3 percent and an urban green coverage rate of 47.5 percent. It's the first World Health Care Demonstration City in China and the permanent site of the China Shanxi (Jincheng) Health Care Industry Development Conference.

"Jincheng has actively explored new avenues, methods, and models for the development of the health care industry in recent years," said Wu Jianpeng, a member of the Standing Committee and head of the publicity department of the CPC Jincheng Municipal Committee, during the news briefing.

Chen Shaoqing, a member of the leading Party members group and deputy director of the culture and tourism department of Shanxi, answers questions from the press at a news briefing for the 2023 China Shanxi (Jincheng) Health Care Industry Development Conference, Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo/Zheng Chunjie)

The city has focused on transforming itself into a health and wellness tourism destination, enhancing its supply system for health and wellness products, and crafting eight business models based on the concept of "all-age health care," added Wu, who also serves as deputy mayor of Jincheng city.

By hosting the China Shanxi (Jincheng) Health Care Industry Development Conference for three consecutive years, Jincheng has effectively showcased its strengths and achievements in the health care industry, fostering exchange and cooperation in the sector across China.

At the news briefing, Chen Shaoqing, a member of the leading Party members group and deputy director of the culture and tourism department of Shanxi, emphasized the need for deepening supply-side structural reform in the culture, tourism, and health care sectors and advancing the high-quality development of these industries across the province.

Also in attendance at the news briefing were Pan Jian, vice president of People's Daily Online, and Li Mingde, a research fellow with the Tourism Research Center under the Chinese Academy of Social Science, among others.

A journalist asks a question at a news briefing for the 2023 China Shanxi (Jincheng) Health Care Industry Development Conference, Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo/Zheng Chunjie)

