China's coal-rich province to have 130,000 charging piles by 2025

Xinhua) 16:07, July 18, 2023

TAIYUAN, July 18 (Xinhua) -- North China's coal-rich province of Shanxi plans to increase the number of public charging piles in the province to about 130,000 by 2025, local authorities said.

These piles will meet the charging needs of 800,000 electric vehicles, according to the provincial government.

By the end of last year, the province had about 287,500 electric vehicles, with 1,753 public charging stations and 33,593 public charging piles built at that stage.

The public charging piles will achieve full coverage in 1,278 townships, 18,824 administrative villages and about 500 scenic spots in Shanxi by 2025, making the charging distance within 10 km.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)