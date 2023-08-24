Scenery of Hushan section of Great Wall in Dandong, Liaoning
This photo taken on Aug. 23, 2023 shows the scenery of Hushan section of the Great Wall in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2023 shows the scenery of Hushan section of the Great Wall in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
People visit the Hushan section of the Great Wall in Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Photos
