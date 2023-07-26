China Great Wall Museum issues global call for cultural relics

Xinhua) July 26, 2023

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- The China Great Wall Museum on Tuesday began seeking cultural relics from home and abroad in a move to further promote the research, collection and protection of the cultural heritage of the Great Wall.

Cultural relics include objects, photographs, documents and construction tools that reflect the construction and development of the Great Wall during various periods of Chinese history.

The museum is also seeking material evidence documenting major events, important people and key works related to the Great Wall, as well as various types of related publications.

"The Great Wall of China is a symbol of Chinese civilization," said Ren Jianghao, deputy head of Beijing's Yanqing District, noting that the museum needs to enrich its collection of cultural relics further to display the full history and culture of the Great Wall.

The museum, located in the scenic area of the Badaling Great Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has been closed for renovation and upgrades since April 2022.

The renovation project covers a land area of approximately 27,000 square meters and a construction area of about 16,000 square meters.

Opened in 1994, the museum has since received about 10 million visitors from home and abroad.

