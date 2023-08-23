Pic story: protector of the Great Wall
Dong Haining introduces knowledge about the construction of the Great Wall while patrolling a section of the Great Wall in north China, Aug. 20, 2023. Dong Haining, 42, has been a protector of the Great Wall since 2016. Over the years, he has patrolled a section of the Great Wall located in the Helan Mountains while clearing rubbish and weeds, and reminding tourists to preserve the wall. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
Dong Haining drinks water while patrolling a section of the Great Wall in north China, Aug. 20, 2023. Dong Haining, 42, has been a protector of the Great Wall since 2016. Over the years, he has patrolled a section of the Great Wall located in the Helan Mountains while clearing rubbish and weeds, and reminding tourists to preserve the wall. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
Dong Haining writes records at home after patrolling a section of the Great Wall in north China, Aug. 20, 2023. Dong Haining, 42, has been a protector of the Great Wall since 2016. Over the years, he has patrolled a section of the Great Wall located in the Helan Mountains while clearing rubbish and weeds, and reminding tourists to preserve the wall. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
Dong Haining takes photos while patrolling a section of the Great Wall built in Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) in north China, Aug. 20, 2023. Dong Haining, 42, has been a protector of the Great Wall since 2016. Over the years, he has patrolled a section of the Great Wall located in the Helan Mountains while clearing rubbish and weeds, and reminding tourists to preserve the wall. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Related Stories
