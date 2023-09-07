Home>>
Spectacular scene of camels returning home from desert at dusk in Karamay, NW China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 09:46, September 07, 2023
A herd of around 300 camels amble along a winding path back to a camel ranch at dusk after foraging in the Gobi Desert in Xiaoguai township, Karamay city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. It’s a breathtaking pastoral scene with the sandy surroundings dotted with swaying sacsaoul and rose willow trees. (Photos by Min Yong and Gao Shuling)
