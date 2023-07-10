Languages

Archive

Monday, July 10, 2023

Home>>

'Camel jam' at Dunhuang

(People's Daily App) 13:52, July 10, 2023

You've certainly seen traffic jams, but have you ever seen a camel jam? Visitors flock to Dunhuang to go camel riding as Dunhuang enters its peak tourist season.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories