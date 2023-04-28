Night markets shine with cultural elements in NW China's Dunhuang

People's Daily Online) 13:15, April 28, 2023

A craftsman works on a wood engraving painting at a night market in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo/Zhang Xiaoliang)

With the Labor Day holiday approaching, which runs from April 29 and May 3 this year, the tourism industry in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, is poised for a boom.

Crowds of tourists rushed to Dunhuang's night markets, purchasing signature handicrafts and taking in local culture and art.

The city has taken steps in recent years to consolidate culture and tourism resources, and integrate local cultural elements into tourism products. It has launched a host of handicrafts with a bright local flavor, such as wood engraving paintings, clay paintings and sand art bottles. This not only enriches its supplies of culture and tourism products, but also carries forward its culture.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)