Spring scenery of Crescent Moon Spring attracts visitors in NW China’s Gansu

People's Daily Online) 14:48, March 27, 2023

Visitors sightsee on camels in the Crescent Moon Spring scenic area in Dunhuang city, northwest China’s Gansu Province. (Photo/Zhang Xiaoliang)

In March, willows turn green in the Crescent Moon Spring scenic area in Dunhuang city, northwest China’s Gansu Province. The charming landscape has drawn visitors to appreciate the scenery in the desert.

