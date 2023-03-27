Home>>
Spring scenery of Crescent Moon Spring attracts visitors in NW China’s Gansu
(People's Daily Online) 14:48, March 27, 2023
Visitors sightsee on camels in the Crescent Moon Spring scenic area in Dunhuang city, northwest China’s Gansu Province. (Photo/Zhang Xiaoliang)
In March, willows turn green in the Crescent Moon Spring scenic area in Dunhuang city, northwest China’s Gansu Province. The charming landscape has drawn visitors to appreciate the scenery in the desert.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Herdsmen use BeiDou-based intelligent grazing system to herd camels in Inner Mongolia
- Digital Dunhuang helps spread fine traditional Chinese culture
- Dunhuang embraces first snow in 2022 winter
- Craftsman explores ways to revitalize millennium-old Dunhuang embroidery
- Beautiful view in Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang
- Camels seen during King Abdulaziz Camel Festival in Saudi Arabia
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.