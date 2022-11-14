Languages

Archive

Monday, November 14, 2022

Home>>

Beautiful view in Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang

(People's Daily Online) 09:23, November 14, 2022
Beautiful view in Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang
Photo shows Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang city, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 6, 2022. (Photo/Zhang Xiaoliang)

The lucid water, reed and desert constitute a beautiful view in Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang city, northwest China's Gansu Province.


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)

Photos

Related Stories