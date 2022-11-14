Home>>
Beautiful view in Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang
(People's Daily Online) 09:23, November 14, 2022
|Photo shows Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang city, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 6, 2022. (Photo/Zhang Xiaoliang)
The lucid water, reed and desert constitute a beautiful view in Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang city, northwest China's Gansu Province.
