We Are China

Beautiful view in Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang

People's Daily Online) 09:23, November 14, 2022

Photo shows Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang city, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 6, 2022. (Photo/Zhang Xiaoliang)

The lucid water, reed and desert constitute a beautiful view in Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang city, northwest China's Gansu Province.

