Aerial view of Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, Gansu

Xinhua) 10:28, April 26, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 18, 2022 shows the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. Located in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, the millennium-old Mogao Grottoes are home to a vast collection of Buddhist artworks which are considered the finest in existence -- more than 2,000 colored sculptures and 45,000 square meters of murals -- in 735 caves carved along a cliff by ancient worshippers.

In 1987, the Mogao Grottoes were listed by the UNESCO as a world cultural heritage site. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Aerial photo taken on April 18, 2022 shows the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. Located in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, the millennium-old Mogao Grottoes are home to a vast collection of Buddhist artworks which are considered the finest in existence -- more than 2,000 colored sculptures and 45,000 square meters of murals -- in 735 caves carved along a cliff by ancient worshippers.

In 1987, the Mogao Grottoes were listed by the UNESCO as a world cultural heritage site. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Aerial photo taken on April 18, 2022 shows the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. Located in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, the millennium-old Mogao Grottoes are home to a vast collection of Buddhist artworks which are considered the finest in existence -- more than 2,000 colored sculptures and 45,000 square meters of murals -- in 735 caves carved along a cliff by ancient worshippers.

In 1987, the Mogao Grottoes were listed by the UNESCO as a world cultural heritage site. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Aerial photo taken on April 18, 2022 shows the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. Located in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, the millennium-old Mogao Grottoes are home to a vast collection of Buddhist artworks which are considered the finest in existence -- more than 2,000 colored sculptures and 45,000 square meters of murals -- in 735 caves carved along a cliff by ancient worshippers.

In 1987, the Mogao Grottoes were listed by the UNESCO as a world cultural heritage site. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

Aerial photo taken on April 19, 2022 shows the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. Located in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, the millennium-old Mogao Grottoes are home to a vast collection of Buddhist artworks which are considered the finest in existence -- more than 2,000 colored sculptures and 45,000 square meters of murals -- in 735 caves carved along a cliff by ancient worshippers.

In 1987, the Mogao Grottoes were listed by the UNESCO as a world cultural heritage site. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

Aerial photo taken on April 18, 2022 shows the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. Located in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, the millennium-old Mogao Grottoes are home to a vast collection of Buddhist artworks which are considered the finest in existence -- more than 2,000 colored sculptures and 45,000 square meters of murals -- in 735 caves carved along a cliff by ancient worshippers.

In 1987, the Mogao Grottoes were listed by the UNESCO as a world cultural heritage site. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Aerial photo taken on April 18, 2022 shows a general view of the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. Located in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, the millennium-old Mogao Grottoes are home to a vast collection of Buddhist artworks which are considered the finest in existence -- more than 2,000 colored sculptures and 45,000 square meters of murals -- in 735 caves carved along a cliff by ancient worshippers.

In 1987, the Mogao Grottoes were listed by the UNESCO as a world cultural heritage site. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

Aerial photo taken on April 18, 2022 shows the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. Located in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, the millennium-old Mogao Grottoes are home to a vast collection of Buddhist artworks which are considered the finest in existence -- more than 2,000 colored sculptures and 45,000 square meters of murals -- in 735 caves carved along a cliff by ancient worshippers.

In 1987, the Mogao Grottoes were listed by the UNESCO as a world cultural heritage site. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Aerial photo taken on April 19, 2022 shows the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. Located in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, the millennium-old Mogao Grottoes are home to a vast collection of Buddhist artworks which are considered the finest in existence -- more than 2,000 colored sculptures and 45,000 square meters of murals -- in 735 caves carved along a cliff by ancient worshippers.

In 1987, the Mogao Grottoes were listed by the UNESCO as a world cultural heritage site. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Aerial photo taken on April 18, 2022 shows the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. Located in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, the millennium-old Mogao Grottoes are home to a vast collection of Buddhist artworks which are considered the finest in existence -- more than 2,000 colored sculptures and 45,000 square meters of murals -- in 735 caves carved along a cliff by ancient worshippers.

In 1987, the Mogao Grottoes were listed by the UNESCO as a world cultural heritage site. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Aerial photo taken on April 18, 2022 shows the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. Located in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, the millennium-old Mogao Grottoes are home to a vast collection of Buddhist artworks which are considered one of the finest in existence -- more than 2,000 colored sculptures and 45,000 square meters of murals -- in 735 caves carved along a cliff by ancient worshippers.

In 1987, the Mogao Grottoes were listed by the UNESCO as a world cultural heritage site. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

Aerial photo taken on April 18, 2022 shows the desert near the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. Located in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, the millennium-old Mogao Grottoes are home to a vast collection of Buddhist artworks which are considered the finest in existence -- more than 2,000 colored sculptures and 45,000 square meters of murals -- in 735 caves carved along a cliff by ancient worshippers.

In 1987, the Mogao Grottoes were listed by the UNESCO as a world cultural heritage site. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Aerial photo taken on April 18, 2022 shows a general view of the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. Located in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, the millennium-old Mogao Grottoes are home to a vast collection of Buddhist artworks which are considered the finest in existence -- more than 2,000 colored sculptures and 45,000 square meters of murals -- in 735 caves carved along a cliff by ancient worshippers.

In 1987, the Mogao Grottoes were listed by the UNESCO as a world cultural heritage site. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

Aerial photo taken on April 19, 2022 shows the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. Located in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, the millennium-old Mogao Grottoes are home to a vast collection of Buddhist artworks which are considered the finest in existence -- more than 2,000 colored sculptures and 45,000 square meters of murals -- in 735 caves carved along a cliff by ancient worshippers.

In 1987, the Mogao Grottoes were listed by the UNESCO as a world cultural heritage site. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

Aerial photo taken on April 18, 2022 shows the Sanwei Mountain opposite the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. Located in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, the millennium-old Mogao Grottoes are home to a vast collection of Buddhist artworks which are considered the finest in existence -- more than 2,000 colored sculptures and 45,000 square meters of murals -- in 735 caves carved along a cliff by ancient worshippers.

In 1987, the Mogao Grottoes were listed by the UNESCO as a world cultural heritage site. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Aerial photo taken on April 19, 2022 shows the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. Located in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, the millennium-old Mogao Grottoes are home to a vast collection of Buddhist artworks which are considered the finest in existence -- more than 2,000 colored sculptures and 45,000 square meters of murals -- in 735 caves carved along a cliff by ancient worshippers.

In 1987, the Mogao Grottoes were listed by the UNESCO as a world cultural heritage site. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)