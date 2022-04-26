Aerial view of Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, Gansu
Aerial photo taken on April 18, 2022 shows the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. Located in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, the millennium-old Mogao Grottoes are home to a vast collection of Buddhist artworks which are considered the finest in existence -- more than 2,000 colored sculptures and 45,000 square meters of murals -- in 735 caves carved along a cliff by ancient worshippers.
In 1987, the Mogao Grottoes were listed by the UNESCO as a world cultural heritage site. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Aerial photo taken on April 18, 2022 shows the desert near the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. Located in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, the millennium-old Mogao Grottoes are home to a vast collection of Buddhist artworks which are considered the finest in existence -- more than 2,000 colored sculptures and 45,000 square meters of murals -- in 735 caves carved along a cliff by ancient worshippers.
Aerial photo taken on April 18, 2022 shows the Sanwei Mountain opposite the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. Located in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, the millennium-old Mogao Grottoes are home to a vast collection of Buddhist artworks which are considered the finest in existence -- more than 2,000 colored sculptures and 45,000 square meters of murals -- in 735 caves carved along a cliff by ancient worshippers.
