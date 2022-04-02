Home>>
Apricot blossoms add charm to Mingsha Mountain in Dunhuang
(Ecns.cn) 09:12, April 02, 2022
Dozens of hectares of apricot blossoms at the foot of Mingsha Mountain attract visitors to enjoy the pink desert scenery in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province in March. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Binyin)
