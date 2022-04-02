Apricot blossoms add charm to Mingsha Mountain in Dunhuang

Ecns.cn) 09:12, April 02, 2022

Dozens of hectares of apricot blossoms at the foot of Mingsha Mountain attract visitors to enjoy the pink desert scenery in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province in March. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Binyin)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)