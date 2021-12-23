Home>>
Dunhuang frescoes reproduced as woodblock prints
(Ecns.cn) 08:53, December 23, 2021
An artist creates a woodcut print depicting Dunhuang frescoes in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 21, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Jiumeidanzeng)
Xu Jinlin, 59, carves images including bodhisattvas and apsaras from Dunhuang frescoes on woodblocks, creating handmade artworks with Silk Road elements.
