Dunhuang frescoes reproduced as woodblock prints

Ecns.cn) 08:53, December 23, 2021

An artist creates a woodcut print depicting Dunhuang frescoes in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 21, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Jiumeidanzeng)

Xu Jinlin, 59, carves images including bodhisattvas and apsaras from Dunhuang frescoes on woodblocks, creating handmade artworks with Silk Road elements.

