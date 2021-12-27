Home>>
Dunhuang dance recreated with rice
(People's Daily App) 09:57, December 27, 2021
Have you ever seen grains of rice dance?
Here is the classic Dunhuang dance creatively reimagined with rice by a Chinese artist from Tonghua, Northeast China's Jilin Province.
(Produced by Zhu Yingqi)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
