Dancers bring ancient Dunhuang murals to life
(People's Daily App) 11:06, August 15, 2022
The Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, Gansu Province, are home to numerous Buddhist statues and ancient murals. What would the figures in those murals look like in real life? Check it out in this video.
(Produced by Xu Rongguang and Cheng Ming)
