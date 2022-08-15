Dancers bring ancient Dunhuang murals to life

August 15, 2022

The Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, Gansu Province, are home to numerous Buddhist statues and ancient murals. What would the figures in those murals look like in real life? Check it out in this video.

