Villagers harvest apricots in Dunhuang, NW China

Xinhua) 08:27, July 04, 2022

Villagers pack apricots at Heshui Village in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 3, 2022. Apricot, one of the characteristic agricultural products in Dunhuang, has entered its harvest season lately. Currently the apricot planting area in Dunhuang totals 16,000 mu (about 1,067 hectares), with an expected production of 20,000 tonnes this year. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

