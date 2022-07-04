Villagers harvest apricots in Dunhuang, NW China
Villagers pack apricots at Heshui Village in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 3, 2022. Apricot, one of the characteristic agricultural products in Dunhuang, has entered its harvest season lately. Currently the apricot planting area in Dunhuang totals 16,000 mu (about 1,067 hectares), with an expected production of 20,000 tonnes this year. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)
A villager picks apricots at Heshui Village in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 3, 2022. Apricot, one of the characteristic agricultural products in Dunhuang, has entered its harvest season lately. Currently the apricot planting area in Dunhuang totals 16,000 mu (about 1,067 hectares), with an expected production of 20,000 tonnes this year. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)
A villager picks apricots at Heshui Village in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 3, 2022. Apricot, one of the characteristic agricultural products in Dunhuang, has entered its harvest season lately. Currently the apricot planting area in Dunhuang totals 16,000 mu (about 1,067 hectares), with an expected production of 20,000 tonnes this year. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)
A villager packs apricots at Heshui Village in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 3, 2022. Apricot, one of the characteristic agricultural products in Dunhuang, has entered its harvest season lately. Currently the apricot planting area in Dunhuang totals 16,000 mu (about 1,067 hectares), with an expected production of 20,000 tonnes this year. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Digitalization helps to preserve Mogao Grottoes of Dunhuang for future generations
- People visit Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang
- China's Dunhuang brings architecture depicted in murals to life with 3D technology
- Seminar on Dunhuang Grotto art held online
- Aerial view of Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, Gansu
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.