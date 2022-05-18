Seminar on Dunhuang Grotto art held online

People's Daily Online) 16:32, May 18, 2022

An online seminar on the art of the Dunhuang Mogao Grottoes titled “Global Linking of Dunhuang culture to Embassies and Consulates -- Chinese Consulate General in Hamburg” was held on the afternoon of May 15, 2022.

A seminar on the art of the Dunhuang Mogao Grottoes titled “Global Linking of Dunhuang culture to Embassies and Consulates -- Chinese Consulate General in Hamburg” is held online. (Photo/Yang Wenhao)

In a speech she delivered during the seminar, Wang Wei, acting consul general of the Chinese Consulate General in Hamburg, expressed that researchers dedicated to Dunhuang studies have devoted themselves to this cause, engaged in diligent research on the culture of Dunhuang, and strived to keep abreast of the times and blaze new trails, enabling the world to better understand and know more about the culture of Dunhuang.

Zhao Shengliang, Party chief of the Dunhuang Academy gives an online lecture on the art of the Dunhuang Mogao Grottoes. (Photo/Yang Wenhao)

Hamburg enjoys long-standing historical connections with China that date back to the 18th century. Nowadays, Hamburg, which is also an important land and maritime transport hub along the Belt and Road, plays an important role in promoting China-Germany and China-Europe cooperation.

The year 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Germany. The seminar, jointly held by the Foreign Affairs Office of the People’s Government of Gansu Province, the Dunhuang Academy and the Dunhuang Municipal Government, bears great significance during this special time.

Ma Cong, vice director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the People’s Government of Gansu Province, and Wang Wei, acting consul general of the Chinese Consulate General in Hamburg, Germany, address attendees participating in the online seminar, respectively. （Photo/Yang Wenhao)

It is hoped that through the seminar more people will fall in love with the culture of Dunhuang, and that after the COVID-19 pandemic ends the two countries will further strengthen exchanges, work together to promote the culture of Dunhuang to the whole world, further explore the humanistic spirit and value of the culture of Dunhuang, and build closer people-to-people bonds.

Ma Cong, a member of the leading Party members group and deputy director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Gansu Provincial Government, expressed that it is hoped that through the seminar Chinese diplomatic and consular staff stationed abroad, overseas Chinese and international friends will deepen their understanding of the culture of Dunhuang and the Silk Road. He also expressed the hope that the seminar will serve as an opportunity to enlarge the “circle of friends” in support of the culture of Dunhuang.

Ma Cong presides over the online seminar. (Photo/Yang Wenhao)

The Foreign Affairs Office of the People’s Government of Gansu Province will devote greater efforts to telling Dunhuang stories, Gansu stories, and China stories as well, Ma said.

Attendees at the online seminar take a group photo together. (Photo/Yang Wenhao)

Zhao Shengliang, secretary of the Party committee at the Dunhuang Academy, gave an online lecture on the grotto art of Dunhuang, presenting key knowledge that included the excavation of the grottoes, grotto styles, the characteristics of colored sculptures, the themes of mural paintings and their artistic achievements, among other content. He also introduced the efforts the academy has taken to protect, study, and carry forward the culture of Dunhuang, as well as the achievements it has made in these aspects.

Wang Jin, deputy secretary of the CPC Dunhuang Municipal Committee, together with personnel from the Foreign Affairs Office of the Gansu Provincial Government, the Dunhuang Academy and the Dunhuang Municipal Government, attended the seminar.

