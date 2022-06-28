We Are China

People visit Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang

Xinhua) 09:11, June 28, 2022

People visit Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 27, 2022. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

