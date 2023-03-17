In pics: ruins of Suoyang City in NW China's Gansu

Xinhua) 08:25, March 17, 2023

This photo taken on March 16, 2023 shows the ruins of Suoyang City in Guazhou County, northwest China's Gansu Province. The site of Suoyang City was one of the locations along the Routes Network of Chang'an-Tianshan Corridor of the Silk Road, which was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2014. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

