Inheritors promote local folk culture in NW China’s Gansu

People's Daily Online) 15:06, February 17, 2023

Several artists have recently showcased their new creations at an event held to promote intangible cultural heritages in northwest China’s Gansu Province.

Shi Ting, an inheritor of paper-cutting, created a new artwork to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, in which a rabbit holds an apple in the shape of the character “Fu", which means good fortune in Chinese. She said paper-cutting is not just a craftwork. All the elements inside the artwork, such as animals, humans and objects, are intended to convey best wishes.

A rabbit-themed paper-cutting artwork is displayed at the Intangible Cultural Preservation Center of Gansu Province, Lanzhou city, northwest China’s Gansu Province. (Photo/Intangible Cultural Preservation Center of Gansu Province)

Using threads and needles, Li Jingjing transformed a ball of yarn into a beautiful rabbit in a colorful dress. Li practices the traditional craft of Anding Goubian, a local form of crochet art. “This year, I created seven different styles of rabbits, such as rabbits with straw hats, pastoral rabbits, and rabbits in overalls,” said Li.

Anding Goubian craft rabbits are displayed at the Intangible Cultural Preservation Center of Gansu Province, Lanzhou city, northwest China’s Gansu Province. (Photo/Intangible Cultural Preservation Center of Gansu Province)

A rabbit-themed tea set represents the traditional craft of Qin’an Pottery. The pottery pieces are decorated with rabbits and plums, signifying good fortune and longevity. It took the design team four months to complete the work.

Rabbits with plums, painted on a Qin’an Pottery tea set, are displayed at the Intangible Cultural Preservation Center of Gansu Province, in Lanzhou city, northwest China’s Gansu Province. (Photo/Intangible Cultural Preservation Center of Gansu Province)

Making Qin’an Pottery wares involves several procedures, including earth selection, clay kneading, shaping, drying, painting and pottery firing.

“We have made innovations to adapt to market demand and make it more functional. While keeping the traditional processes of shaping, drying, painting, and firing, we have made new products such as high-temperature potteries and blue and white porcelains,” said Kang Xiaogang, an inheritor of Qin’an Pottery.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Du Mingming)