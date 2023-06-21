Immersive show celebrates Dunhuang culture

A scene from the immersive indoor show "Encore Dunhuang." (Photo courtesy of Gansu Siku Culture Development Group Co., Ltd.)

As of June 19, "Encore Dunhuang," the first immersive indoor show of its kind in northwest China, had been performed 294 times this year, attracting more than 140,000 domestic and international tourists.

The 90-minute show transports audiences back to over 1,000 years ago, to a time when special caves were constructed to safeguard Buddhist sutras. It also journeys even further back, over 2,000 years ago, to the creation of the Mogao Grottoes and the establishment of the ancient Silk Road, which stretches over 7,000 km.

The show highlights five moments that epitomize Dunhuang culture, narrating the story through the experiences of six famous historical figures.

"The performance splendidly showcases the millennia-old Dunhuang culture. The combination of song, dance, music, and lighting perfectly created stunning scenes that transported me back in time. The actors' skills and the emotions they conveyed were also impressive," said a tourist from Beijing surnamed Wu.

Since its premiere in 2016, the show has been performed nearly 4,000 times, captivating more than 2.31 million domestic and international tourists, according to Wang Erjiang, chairman of Gansu Siku Culture Development Group Co., Ltd., the show's producer.

