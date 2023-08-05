In pics: flowers' journey from fields to customers

Xinhua) 10:09, August 05, 2023

Customers purchase flowers at Dounan Flower Market in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 13, 2023. Yunnan is considered as one of the three major flower producing areas in the world. In recent years, the planting, harvesting, trading, transportation and other procedures of Yunnan flower industry chain have been continuously improved.

Livestreamers and merchants start their work early in the morning at the bustling flower markets in the city of Kunming, surrounded by a rainbow of flowers for sale.

In the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center (KIFA) auction hall, buyers from all over the country can quickly decide whether or not they should bid for flowers based on information on the varieties, grades and prices displayed on a trading screen.

Florists have to seize every second to transport the flowers to guarantee the freshness. When the auction is over, the flowers are packaged before heading to cities across China or to foreign countries.

The diversification of sales channels and convenient logistics systems have greatly shortened the time of flowers' journey from fields to customers, and also contributed to a significant increase in sales volume of fresh cut flowers in Yunnan. In recent days, the average daily trading volume at the KIFA has reached five million stems. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Fresh cut flowers for auction are seen at the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 13, 2023. Yunnan is considered as one of the three major flower producing areas in the world. In recent years, the planting, harvesting, trading, transportation and other procedures of Yunnan flower industry chain have been continuously improved.

Livestreamers and merchants start their work early in the morning at the bustling flower markets in the city of Kunming, surrounded by a rainbow of flowers for sale.

In the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center (KIFA) auction hall, buyers from all over the country can quickly decide whether or not they should bid for flowers based on information on the varieties, grades and prices displayed on a trading screen.

Florists have to seize every second to transport the flowers to guarantee the freshness. When the auction is over, the flowers are packaged before heading to cities across China or to foreign countries.

The diversification of sales channels and convenient logistics systems have greatly shortened the time of flowers' journey from fields to customers, and also contributed to a significant increase in sales volume of fresh cut flowers in Yunnan. In recent days, the average daily trading volume at the KIFA has reached five million stems. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A worker packs fresh cut flowers at a flower industry demonstration base in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 12, 2023. Yunnan is considered as one of the three major flower producing areas in the world. In recent years, the planting, harvesting, trading, transportation and other procedures of Yunnan flower industry chain have been continuously improved.

Livestreamers and merchants start their work early in the morning at the bustling flower markets in the city of Kunming, surrounded by a rainbow of flowers for sale.

In the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center (KIFA) auction hall, buyers from all over the country can quickly decide whether or not they should bid for flowers based on information on the varieties, grades and prices displayed on a trading screen.

Florists have to seize every second to transport the flowers to guarantee the freshness. When the auction is over, the flowers are packaged before heading to cities across China or to foreign countries.

The diversification of sales channels and convenient logistics systems have greatly shortened the time of flowers' journey from fields to customers, and also contributed to a significant increase in sales volume of fresh cut flowers in Yunnan. In recent days, the average daily trading volume at the KIFA has reached five million stems. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A shopkeeper arranges flowers at a shop in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. Yunnan is considered as one of the three major flower producing areas in the world. In recent years, the planting, harvesting, trading, transportation and other procedures of Yunnan flower industry chain have been continuously improved.

Livestreamers and merchants start their work early in the morning at the bustling flower markets in the city of Kunming, surrounded by a rainbow of flowers for sale.

In the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center (KIFA) auction hall, buyers from all over the country can quickly decide whether or not they should bid for flowers based on information on the varieties, grades and prices displayed on a trading screen.

Florists have to seize every second to transport the flowers to guarantee the freshness. When the auction is over, the flowers are packaged before heading to cities across China or to foreign countries.

The diversification of sales channels and convenient logistics systems have greatly shortened the time of flowers' journey from fields to customers, and also contributed to a significant increase in sales volume of fresh cut flowers in Yunnan. In recent days, the average daily trading volume at the KIFA has reached five million stems. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A worker carries fresh cut flowers at a flower industry demonstration base in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 12, 2023. Yunnan is considered as one of the three major flower producing areas in the world. In recent years, the planting, harvesting, trading, transportation and other procedures of Yunnan flower industry chain have been continuously improved.

Livestreamers and merchants start their work early in the morning at the bustling flower markets in the city of Kunming, surrounded by a rainbow of flowers for sale.

In the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center (KIFA) auction hall, buyers from all over the country can quickly decide whether or not they should bid for flowers based on information on the varieties, grades and prices displayed on a trading screen.

Florists have to seize every second to transport the flowers to guarantee the freshness. When the auction is over, the flowers are packaged before heading to cities across China or to foreign countries.

The diversification of sales channels and convenient logistics systems have greatly shortened the time of flowers' journey from fields to customers, and also contributed to a significant increase in sales volume of fresh cut flowers in Yunnan. In recent days, the average daily trading volume at the KIFA has reached five million stems. (Xinhua/Cui Wen)

Workers prepare to pack selected fresh cut flowers at a flower industry demonstration base in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 12, 2023. Yunnan is considered as one of the three major flower producing areas in the world. In recent years, the planting, harvesting, trading, transportation and other procedures of Yunnan flower industry chain have been continuously improved.

Livestreamers and merchants start their work early in the morning at the bustling flower markets in the city of Kunming, surrounded by a rainbow of flowers for sale.

In the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center (KIFA) auction hall, buyers from all over the country can quickly decide whether or not they should bid for flowers based on information on the varieties, grades and prices displayed on a trading screen.

Florists have to seize every second to transport the flowers to guarantee the freshness. When the auction is over, the flowers are packaged before heading to cities across China or to foreign countries.

The diversification of sales channels and convenient logistics systems have greatly shortened the time of flowers' journey from fields to customers, and also contributed to a significant increase in sales volume of fresh cut flowers in Yunnan. In recent days, the average daily trading volume at the KIFA has reached five million stems. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A merchant loads auctioned fresh cut flowers outside the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 13, 2023. Yunnan is considered as one of the three major flower producing areas in the world. In recent years, the planting, harvesting, trading, transportation and other procedures of Yunnan flower industry chain have been continuously improved.

Livestreamers and merchants start their work early in the morning at the bustling flower markets in the city of Kunming, surrounded by a rainbow of flowers for sale.

In the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center (KIFA) auction hall, buyers from all over the country can quickly decide whether or not they should bid for flowers based on information on the varieties, grades and prices displayed on a trading screen.

Florists have to seize every second to transport the flowers to guarantee the freshness. When the auction is over, the flowers are packaged before heading to cities across China or to foreign countries.

The diversification of sales channels and convenient logistics systems have greatly shortened the time of flowers' journey from fields to customers, and also contributed to a significant increase in sales volume of fresh cut flowers in Yunnan. In recent days, the average daily trading volume at the KIFA has reached five million stems. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A screen displaying information about fresh cut flowers is seen at the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 13, 2023. Yunnan is considered as one of the three major flower producing areas in the world. In recent years, the planting, harvesting, trading, transportation and other procedures of Yunnan flower industry chain have been continuously improved.

Livestreamers and merchants start their work early in the morning at the bustling flower markets in the city of Kunming, surrounded by a rainbow of flowers for sale.

In the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center (KIFA) auction hall, buyers from all over the country can quickly decide whether or not they should bid for flowers based on information on the varieties, grades and prices displayed on a trading screen.

Florists have to seize every second to transport the flowers to guarantee the freshness. When the auction is over, the flowers are packaged before heading to cities across China or to foreign countries.

The diversification of sales channels and convenient logistics systems have greatly shortened the time of flowers' journey from fields to customers, and also contributed to a significant increase in sales volume of fresh cut flowers in Yunnan. In recent days, the average daily trading volume at the KIFA has reached five million stems. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A worker picks flowers at a flower industry demonstration base in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 12, 2023. Yunnan is considered as one of the three major flower producing areas in the world. In recent years, the planting, harvesting, trading, transportation and other procedures of Yunnan flower industry chain have been continuously improved.

Livestreamers and merchants start their work early in the morning at the bustling flower markets in the city of Kunming, surrounded by a rainbow of flowers for sale.

In the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center (KIFA) auction hall, buyers from all over the country can quickly decide whether or not they should bid for flowers based on information on the varieties, grades and prices displayed on a trading screen.

Florists have to seize every second to transport the flowers to guarantee the freshness. When the auction is over, the flowers are packaged before heading to cities across China or to foreign countries.

The diversification of sales channels and convenient logistics systems have greatly shortened the time of flowers' journey from fields to customers, and also contributed to a significant increase in sales volume of fresh cut flowers in Yunnan. In recent days, the average daily trading volume at the KIFA has reached five million stems. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A merchant checks auctioned fresh cut flowers at the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 13, 2023. Yunnan is considered as one of the three major flower producing areas in the world. In recent years, the planting, harvesting, trading, transportation and other procedures of Yunnan flower industry chain have been continuously improved.

Livestreamers and merchants start their work early in the morning at the bustling flower markets in the city of Kunming, surrounded by a rainbow of flowers for sale.

In the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center (KIFA) auction hall, buyers from all over the country can quickly decide whether or not they should bid for flowers based on information on the varieties, grades and prices displayed on a trading screen.

Florists have to seize every second to transport the flowers to guarantee the freshness. When the auction is over, the flowers are packaged before heading to cities across China or to foreign countries.

The diversification of sales channels and convenient logistics systems have greatly shortened the time of flowers' journey from fields to customers, and also contributed to a significant increase in sales volume of fresh cut flowers in Yunnan. In recent days, the average daily trading volume at the KIFA has reached five million stems. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A child takes selfies with flowers at Dounan Flower Market in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 13, 2023. Yunnan is considered as one of the three major flower producing areas in the world. In recent years, the planting, harvesting, trading, transportation and other procedures of Yunnan flower industry chain have been continuously improved.

Livestreamers and merchants start their work early in the morning at the bustling flower markets in the city of Kunming, surrounded by a rainbow of flowers for sale.

In the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center (KIFA) auction hall, buyers from all over the country can quickly decide whether or not they should bid for flowers based on information on the varieties, grades and prices displayed on a trading screen.

Florists have to seize every second to transport the flowers to guarantee the freshness. When the auction is over, the flowers are packaged before heading to cities across China or to foreign countries.

The diversification of sales channels and convenient logistics systems have greatly shortened the time of flowers' journey from fields to customers, and also contributed to a significant increase in sales volume of fresh cut flowers in Yunnan. In recent days, the average daily trading volume at the KIFA has reached five million stems. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A shopkeeper arranges flowers at a shop in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, July 29, 2023. Yunnan is considered as one of the three major flower producing areas in the world. In recent years, the planting, harvesting, trading, transportation and other procedures of Yunnan flower industry chain have been continuously improved.

Livestreamers and merchants start their work early in the morning at the bustling flower markets in the city of Kunming, surrounded by a rainbow of flowers for sale.

In the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center (KIFA) auction hall, buyers from all over the country can quickly decide whether or not they should bid for flowers based on information on the varieties, grades and prices displayed on a trading screen.

Florists have to seize every second to transport the flowers to guarantee the freshness. When the auction is over, the flowers are packaged before heading to cities across China or to foreign countries.

The diversification of sales channels and convenient logistics systems have greatly shortened the time of flowers' journey from fields to customers, and also contributed to a significant increase in sales volume of fresh cut flowers in Yunnan. In recent days, the average daily trading volume at the KIFA has reached five million stems. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

A worker picks flowers at a flower industry demonstration base in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 12, 2023. Yunnan is considered as one of the three major flower producing areas in the world. In recent years, the planting, harvesting, trading, transportation and other procedures of Yunnan flower industry chain have been continuously improved.

Livestreamers and merchants start their work early in the morning at the bustling flower markets in the city of Kunming, surrounded by a rainbow of flowers for sale.

In the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center (KIFA) auction hall, buyers from all over the country can quickly decide whether or not they should bid for flowers based on information on the varieties, grades and prices displayed on a trading screen.

Florists have to seize every second to transport the flowers to guarantee the freshness. When the auction is over, the flowers are packaged before heading to cities across China or to foreign countries.

The diversification of sales channels and convenient logistics systems have greatly shortened the time of flowers' journey from fields to customers, and also contributed to a significant increase in sales volume of fresh cut flowers in Yunnan. In recent days, the average daily trading volume at the KIFA has reached five million stems. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

People bid for fresh cut flowers at the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 13, 2023. Yunnan is considered as one of the three major flower producing areas in the world. In recent years, the planting, harvesting, trading, transportation and other procedures of Yunnan flower industry chain have been continuously improved.

Livestreamers and merchants start their work early in the morning at the bustling flower markets in the city of Kunming, surrounded by a rainbow of flowers for sale.

In the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center (KIFA) auction hall, buyers from all over the country can quickly decide whether or not they should bid for flowers based on information on the varieties, grades and prices displayed on a trading screen.

Florists have to seize every second to transport the flowers to guarantee the freshness. When the auction is over, the flowers are packaged before heading to cities across China or to foreign countries.

The diversification of sales channels and convenient logistics systems have greatly shortened the time of flowers' journey from fields to customers, and also contributed to a significant increase in sales volume of fresh cut flowers in Yunnan. In recent days, the average daily trading volume at the KIFA has reached five million stems. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A worker packs fresh cut flowers at a flower industry demonstration base in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 12, 2023. Yunnan is considered as one of the three major flower producing areas in the world. In recent years, the planting, harvesting, trading, transportation and other procedures of Yunnan flower industry chain have been continuously improved.

Livestreamers and merchants start their work early in the morning at the bustling flower markets in the city of Kunming, surrounded by a rainbow of flowers for sale.

In the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center (KIFA) auction hall, buyers from all over the country can quickly decide whether or not they should bid for flowers based on information on the varieties, grades and prices displayed on a trading screen.

Florists have to seize every second to transport the flowers to guarantee the freshness. When the auction is over, the flowers are packaged before heading to cities across China or to foreign countries.

The diversification of sales channels and convenient logistics systems have greatly shortened the time of flowers' journey from fields to customers, and also contributed to a significant increase in sales volume of fresh cut flowers in Yunnan. In recent days, the average daily trading volume at the KIFA has reached five million stems. (Xinhua/Cui Wen)

A worker grades fresh cut flowers before auction at the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 13, 2023. Yunnan is considered as one of the three major flower producing areas in the world. In recent years, the planting, harvesting, trading, transportation and other procedures of Yunnan flower industry chain have been continuously improved.

Livestreamers and merchants start their work early in the morning at the bustling flower markets in the city of Kunming, surrounded by a rainbow of flowers for sale.

In the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center (KIFA) auction hall, buyers from all over the country can quickly decide whether or not they should bid for flowers based on information on the varieties, grades and prices displayed on a trading screen.

Florists have to seize every second to transport the flowers to guarantee the freshness. When the auction is over, the flowers are packaged before heading to cities across China or to foreign countries.

The diversification of sales channels and convenient logistics systems have greatly shortened the time of flowers' journey from fields to customers, and also contributed to a significant increase in sales volume of fresh cut flowers in Yunnan. In recent days, the average daily trading volume at the KIFA has reached five million stems. (Xinhua/Cui Wen)

Fresh cut flowers are seen at a flower industry demonstration base in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 12, 2023. Yunnan is considered as one of the three major flower producing areas in the world. In recent years, the planting, harvesting, trading, transportation and other procedures of Yunnan flower industry chain have been continuously improved.

Livestreamers and merchants start their work early in the morning at the bustling flower markets in the city of Kunming, surrounded by a rainbow of flowers for sale.

In the Kunming International Flora Auction Trading Center (KIFA) auction hall, buyers from all over the country can quickly decide whether or not they should bid for flowers based on information on the varieties, grades and prices displayed on a trading screen.

Florists have to seize every second to transport the flowers to guarantee the freshness. When the auction is over, the flowers are packaged before heading to cities across China or to foreign countries.

The diversification of sales channels and convenient logistics systems have greatly shortened the time of flowers' journey from fields to customers, and also contributed to a significant increase in sales volume of fresh cut flowers in Yunnan. In recent days, the average daily trading volume at the KIFA has reached five million stems. (Xinhua/Cui Wen)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)