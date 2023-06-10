Home>>
Iris lactea flowers bloom on grassland
(Ecns.cn) 15:02, June 10, 2023
Cattle forage on a grassland with blooming iris lactea flowers in northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)
Horses forage on a grassland with blooming iris lactea flowers in northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)
A cattle forages on a grassland with blooming iris lactea flowers in northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)
