We Are China

Iris lactea flowers bloom on grassland

Ecns.cn) 15:02, June 10, 2023

Cattle forage on a grassland with blooming iris lactea flowers in northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

Cattle forage on a grassland with blooming iris lactea flowers in northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

Horses forage on a grassland with blooming iris lactea flowers in northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

A cattle forages on a grassland with blooming iris lactea flowers in northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)