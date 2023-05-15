Flower industry helps boost rural revitalization in SW China

This aerial photo taken on May 13, 2023 shows villagers working in the flower base at Wenfeng Village of Jiuzhou Township, Huangping County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In recent years, Huangping County has encouraged farmers to make the most use of uncultivated land to develop its flower industry. So far, the county has planted more than 7,000 mu (about 466.7 hectares) of flowers. The growing flower industry in the county has boosted rural tourism, created jobs for local people and increased their incomes, injecting momentum into rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

Villagers work in the flower base at Wenfeng Village of Jiuzhou Township, Huangping County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 13, 2023. In recent years, Huangping County has encouraged farmers to make the most use of uncultivated land to develop its flower industry. So far, the county has planted more than 7,000 mu (about 466.7 hectares) of flowers. The growing flower industry in the county has boosted rural tourism, created jobs for local people and increased their incomes, injecting momentum into rural revitalization.(Xinhua/Yang Ying)

